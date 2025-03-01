Young graduates navigate balance between salary, experience 

By An Phương

Upon graduating from university, many young Vietnamese grapple with a crucial decision: prioritising a high salary or gaining valuable work experience in a desired field.

This topic has been debated for years, and there is no one-size-fits-all answer.

I recently discussed this topic with some close friends and gained valuable insights.

Ngọc Lan, 28, says that during her internship at a marketing firm, she earned just VNĐ8 million (US$314) per month -- a salary that remained unchanged for at least a year.

"As challenging as it was, I managed to get through my first year after graduation," she says.

At that time, since she was working outside her field and lacked experience, Lan recognised that such a salary was reasonable as she focused on improving her skills and gaining experience.

"Determining whether it was enough is not a simple question," she says.

"With VNĐ8 million, I could maintain a basic living style in HCM City. However, saving money, supporting my parents, or socialising frequently was out of the question. Each day, I had to carefully budget, find ways to cut expenses, and make ends meet."

Lan adds: "Naturally, increasing my income was my top priority. I embraced the challenges of that difficult period as an opportunity to work and learn. Now, with more experience, employers are willing to offer me a much higher salary."

Recently, a job posting by an influencer seeking a personal assistant with a starting salary of VNĐ8 million has sparked debate across social media.

Opinions are split as some argue that the salary is too low given the demands of the role, while others consider it a fair starting wage.

Anh Thư, 22, says that as a recent graduate, she saw this opportunity as a valuable learning experience. However, the job had many requirements, making her hesitant to apply.

"My friend says the salary wasn’t fair given the workload. I also know that even sanitation workers earn VNĐ10 million, with clearly defined shifts rather than full-time hours. While I agree that VNĐ8 million is low, especially for experienced applicants, I decided to apply for the job because of the unique experience it offers. I’m eager to learn valuable skills and build quality professional relationships," Thư says.

Many young graduates aspire to secure a high salary in their first job, and this desire is completely understandable.

A good income early on offers several practical benefits, including financial stability, market positioning and better quality of life. And not all jobs require extensive experience initially.

“A high starting salary can boost confidence and help in future salary negotiations. If we prove our worth early, we may advance faster,” Thư says.

Nevertheless, experience can serve as a stepping stone to long-term success. In fact, prioritising a high salary without considering future development can result in stagnation, with the risk of being stuck in repetitive roles that offer limited growth opportunities.

My friend Quốc Thắng, 33, an HR expert, says that accepting a low salary for experience should be a well-thought-out decision. If a job offers no learning value or has a poor work environment, it may not be worth the trade-off.

For instance, if a job offers minimal opportunities for skill development or is in a toxic work environment, the trade-off might not be worth it. He explains that while early career roles may not always pay well, they should provide valuable learning experiences or lead to better career opportunities in the long run.

If the job doesn't contribute to personal or professional growth, it may be more beneficial to seek another opportunity.

Thắng points out that it’s important to evaluate whether the job aligns with long-term career goals, rather than just immediate financial needs, which I totally agree with.

I was once torn between a high-paying job and one that offered challenges and valuable experiences, and ultimately, I chose the latter.

I remember giving myself two years of "adventure" before deciding what to do with my life after graduation. I told myself that, as a young adult, I was fortunate to have the time to explore and figure out what suited me best. Life is so different from school, and only real-world experiences could provide the insights I needed to determine my next step.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The key is to assess our personal circumstances and make an informed decision based on career goals, financial needs, and job market conditions.

Thắng says that the key to finding a balanced approach is to define long-term goals, look beyond salary figures, combine learning with earning and seek continuous self-improvement.

"If your field requires deep expertise, such as technology, finance, or healthcare, prioritise experience. However, if rapid income growth is possible, like in sales, marketing, or freelancing, a higher salary might be the better choice," Thắng says.

Lan adds that she was able to maintain a good quality of life by taking on freelance work and side projects to supplement her income.

"More experience gives me the freedom to pursue upcoming opportunities. In a competitive industry, simply having any opportunities is a great stroke of luck, and I truly treasure everything that comes my way," she adds. VNS