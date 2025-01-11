Việt Nam are champions, now to the future

by Nguyễn Mỹ Hà

It did happen: this time, the Vietnamese football team triumphed over Team Thailand on their home turf, a feat unprecedented in the storied history between the two arch rivals.

Against all odds, Việt Nam’s victory was a testament to their energy, teamwork, and indomitable spirit, a result perhaps only the most optimistic could have envisioned.

In this crucial final, hopes were pinned on striking star Nguyễn Xuân Son, who was on track to claim the championship’s top scorer title. However, tragedy struck early in the first half when Son fell, clutching his right leg. The sight of him waving for help, unable to stand, was heart-wrenching for fans and teammates alike. His injury was too severe to continue with the match, leaving the team and their supporters in shock and anguish.

Son, a naturalised centre forward, captured the hearts of the nation in recent weeks. His warmth, sincerity, and camaraderie endeared him not only to his teammates but also to fans across Việt Nam. Born in Brazil but representing Việt Nam with pride, he epitomised the spirit of the game and the unity it fosters.

The moment Son was stretchered off the field, Vietnamese captain Phạm Xuân Mạnh embraced him, tears streaming down his face. This emotional farewell touched everyone who witnessed it. Later, when Son was announced as the championship’s top scorer, his teammates hoisted his No 12 jersey in his honour, and coach Kim Sang-sik personally awarded him the gold medal. It was a bittersweet moment that encapsulated the highs and lows of the team’s journey.

This victory was hard-earned, and every obstacle the team faced made their triumph even more significant. The decisive goal was a masterpiece of composure and precision, delivered in a seemingly slow-motion sequence that allowed fans to savour the moment while leaving the opposition scrambling in vain. As a Thai defender fell trying to keep pace, the ball rolled into the net, sealing Việt Nam’s win.

“Việt Nam vô địch!” (“Việt Nam the champions!”) echoed through the streets as fans celebrated. Despite Thailand’s historical advantage in physicality and technical skills, Việt Nam’s unwavering spirit and the support of their fans carried them to victory. This triumph highlighted the beauty of football: the underdog’s ability to defy expectations and create history.

With such an emotional win, it was inevitable that fans would take to the streets to “đi bão”, or "go parading on motorbikes along the streets” in celebration. Less than a week after the enforcement of stricter traffic fines–including penalties of up to VNĐ20 million for running a red light–millions of people filled the streets, creating a sea of red flags and jubilant cheers. The overwhelming traffic congestion did little to dampen spirits as strangers united in their shared joy, chanting slogans and waving flags. The camaraderie and national pride were palpable.

By midnight, the fairy-tale atmosphere began to wane as people dispersed, mindful of work and responsibilities the following day. Yet, the memory of this extraordinary night lingered, a testament to the unifying power of football.

In the championship’s final match, Việt Nam’s players exemplified teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship, making their supporters proud. However, this sense of unity and purpose could serve an even greater cause: addressing Hà Nội’s alarming air pollution. Over recent weeks, the city has recorded some of the worst air quality levels globally, a crisis exacerbated by the celebratory traffic emissions following the match.

Back in 1998, when Việt Nam similarly defeated Thailand 3-0, fans took to the streets on foot, sharing their joy without adding to environmental degradation. Perhaps a return to such traditions could allow us to celebrate responsibly while safeguarding our health and environment.

As the victorious team returned home, another wave of celebrations was anticipated. On Monday, a spontaneous parade was held to welcome the champions from Nội Bài Airport to the Presidential Palace, where they were welcomed by the Prime Minister and received the Labour Order, First Class. This event, though joyous, posed an opportunity to rethink our celebration methods. By allowing only the team’s bus to move through the streets while fans cheer from the sidelines, we could significantly reduce pollution and ensure a cleaner environment for all–including our beloved footballers.

This stunning victory reminds us of the values of teamwork, dignity, and perseverance. As we celebrate the achievements of our 26 champions, let us also reflect on ways to honour them sustainably. Imagine a future where we celebrate on foot, breathing fresher air, with a fully recovered Son leading the charge once again.

Until that next historic win, let’s cherish this moment and strive for a balance between joy and responsibility. Our national team’s spirit inspires not just in football but in the collective efforts we can make for a brighter, healthier future. VNS