VFF General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Phú's vision for Vietnamese football

Nguyễn Văn Phú has recently taken on the role of General Secretary of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF). He is head of the VFF Sports Medicine Department and a member of the Asian Football Confederation's Medical Committee. In this exclusive interview with Thanh Nga, he shares his vision and development plans for Vietnamese football.

Inner Sanctum: What is your vision for the development of Vietnamese football during your term until 2026?

On October 15, 2024, the Prime Minister approved the Việt Nam Sports Development Strategy for 2025–2030, with a vision to 2045. This strategy provides a crucial foundation for both Vietnamese sports and the VFF, guiding us in setting specific goals and tasks. Our leadership is committed to several key initiatives:

-- Comprehensive assessment: We will evaluate the implementation of the Vietnamese Football Development Strategy from 2013 to the present. This will allow us to adjust strategic solutions as we move towards 2030 and beyond, ensuring alignment with the newly issued national strategy.

-- Policy enhancement: We aim to advise state management agencies on revising or implementing regulations to create a unified focus on football development. This includes preferential policies for professional clubs that contribute significantly to national achievements.

-- Youth development projects: We plan to launch initiatives to nurture youth talent, establish a robust competition system, invest in science and technology, and create a Science-Medical Training Centre dedicated to football.

-- International cooperation: Expanding collaborations with global football organisations is essential. We will seek investments and strengthen ties with countries renowned for football, such as Japan, South Korea, and the UAE.

Inner Sanctum: What specific strategies will the VFF implement to enhance football quality in the near future?

Sustainable football development hinges on robust youth training programmes. By identifying, training, and coaching young talent, we can build a strong foundation for national teams to excel in international competitions.

We also aim to achieve success in major tournaments such as the World Cup qualifiers, the ASEAN Cup, and the Asian Cup. These platforms are valuable opportunities for Vietnamese players to showcase their skills internationally.

Improving professionalism in domestic leagues is another priority. We will enforce professional standards in tournament organisation, team management, field quality, refereeing, and sports medicine. This will enhance the appeal of tournaments, attract fans, and foster a competitive yet healthy environment.

Additionally, we plan to elevate the image of Vietnamese football through strategic media engagement and sponsorship initiatives. By building strong partnerships, we aim to position Vietnamese football prominently in the global community.

Inner Sanctum: Are there plans to develop the youth training system from schools to professional centres during your term?

Yes, the VFF has developed official teaching materials for children aged U6 to U12 and supported grassroots tournaments to foster young talent.

Moving forward, we will collaborate with the Ministry of Education and Training to enhance school football programmes across Việt Nam. This includes community football events, training courses for coaches, and grassroots festivals to connect local centres with schools.

The Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre will work closely with the VFF's departments to ensure effective training for young athletes. We are also committed to developing young female athletes, with many already excelling in national teams. Youth tournaments within the national competition framework will continue to provide platforms for young stars to shine.

Inner Sanctum: What are the VFF's strategies to attract more sponsorship and resources for Vietnamese football?

Attracting resources requires us to elevate the quality and competitiveness of our tournaments. Enhancing the tournament experience will increase the value of television rights and boost revenue from professional football events.

In this digital age, we must also innovate to optimise our brand value and engage potential sponsors. Mobilising diverse sponsorship sources is essential for supporting competitive activities and promoting the image of Vietnamese football.

Inner Sanctum: Can you elaborate on VFF's initiatives to foster sports culture in the community?

The VFF is committed to social responsibility and actively participates in grassroots initiatives. We engage in the AFC grassroots football charter and organise events like the AFC Women's Football Festival.

Moreover, the VFF has been selected by UEFA as one of five Asian federations to participate in projects advancing women's football. This includes developing youth strategies, enhancing media visibility, and promoting clubs and national teams.

We are optimistic these efforts will cultivate a thriving youth football movement, laying a strong foundation for future talent.

Inner Sanctum: What major challenges do you foresee for Vietnamese football, and how do you plan to tackle them?

The national men's team are competing at the 2024 ASEAN Cup with the goal of reaching the finals. Việt Nam's participation in the Asian Cup qualifiers in 2025 will also be a significant focus. We have developed comprehensive plans to prepare our teams.

Coming Southeast Asian tournaments will present challenges, especially as we face rejuvenated teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Cambodia. Our U23, women's, and futsal teams will also compete in various qualifiers.

To navigate these challenges, unity and support are essential. We must collectively invest in our teams and strategies to elevate Vietnamese football to new heights and meet the expectations of passionate fans.

Inner Sanctum: Finally, what message do you have for young athletes and sports enthusiasts in Việt Nam?

The future of Vietnamese sports, particularly football, relies on the passion and dedication of young athletes and the support of the community.

To young athletes: you are the torchbearers of our sporting legacy. The journey may be filled with obstacles, but with resilience and effort, you can achieve great things. Sports is not just a profession—it’s a vehicle for personal growth, character building, and developing a fighting spirit.

To sports lovers: your support is invaluable motivation for athletes. Let’s continue to create a healthy sports environment where individuals can develop their full potential. Together, we can build a vibrant sports community where passion meets progress. VNS