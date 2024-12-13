Việt Nam Coal and Minerals win National Cup 2024

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam Coal and Minerals defended their top place of the National Women's Football Cup beating Thái Nguyên T&T 1-0 in the final on December 13 in Hà Nội.

Home to many national team members both two sides immediately opened their attacks from the begining. But under the cold weather of the North, all forwards could not finish accurately.

The Coal and Minerals were the better team in the second half as they well controlled the central area and managed more threatening attempts.

Midfielder Nguyễn Thị Vạn broke Thái Nguyên's defence and took the ball to the box to face goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh.

Defender Trần Thị Thu in an attempt to stop Vạn made a mistake, giving a penalty for the Coal and Minerals.

Vạn's kick to the right corner beat World Cup keeper Thanh and wrapped up the victory for Coal and Minerals.

Earlier, HCM City beat Phong Phú Hà Nam 4-1 to earn bronze medal on December 12.

HCM City's K’Thủa made a double in the first half which were sandwiched between goals of Vũ Thị Hoa and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Ngân. Last year, HCM City finished at fourth position.

Đào Thị Ngân netted the only goal for Phong Phú Hà Nam, bronze medalist in 2023, 20 minutes before the end of the game.

The Coal and Minerals walked away with VNĐ200 million (US$7,900). The two runners-up will take VNĐ150 million and VNĐ100 million in prizes. VNS