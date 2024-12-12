Angkor Wat welcomes 9,000 runners at Viettel Marathon Series

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese elite runners have confirmed they will take part in the final stage of the Viettel Marathon Series 2024, the first running event crossing the Indochina region, on December 22 in Cambodia.

Among the participants are SEA Games champions Nguyễn Thị Oanh and Nguyễn Trung Cường, along with former SEA Games winner Nguyễn Văn Lai.

Oanh won the Hà Nội leg of the tournament and set a new national marathon record on December 1.

Meanwhile, Lai finished second in the men's 42km, while Cường triumphed in the 21km category.

The Cambodian leg, the Angkor Wat Indochine Marathon, will be held in the world's largest religious structure in Siem Reap Province.

The organising commitee, Việt Nam Athletics Federation, Cambodian Athletics Federation, title sponsor Viettel and competition operator Vietcontent, discussed the event at a press conference on December 10.

They announced that the UNESCO world heritage marathon would feature as many as 9,000 runners from different countries and regions taking part in four distances of 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km.

In addition to Vietnamese national team athletes, many other national runners of Laos and the hosts have also registered to run.

A total bonus of US$38,000 will be divided between the highest ranking athletes in both the elite and amateur classes and across age groups. The fastest clubs and teams will also have their own prizes, along with special awards for best costume.

The runners are in for a rare treat, with the routes set to discover local culture, along with typical architecture of over 1,000 temples, including must-see landmarks such as Angkor Thom, the Bayon Temple, Ta Prohm Temple, Phnom Kulen Tower, the floating village on Tonle Sap Lake and the Siem Reap night market.

Organisers have set the routes on flat ground, with a limited number of turning points, encouraging runners to set new personal bests.

"Viettel Marathon's Angkor Wat leg continues Viettel's 'Creativity for People' journey with the goal of connecting the community and encouraging people of all ages and all classes to exercise for a healthy life," said Nhong Dinthan - Deputy General Director of Viettel Cambodia Company.

"This race is not only a sporting playground but also an opportunity for us to connect people, culture and technology in a meaningful journey."

Viettel Marathon Series 2024 is the first major international sports event held in three Indochina countries.

The first leg on November 3 saw 5,000 runners compete in Luang Prabang, Laos, while the second featured 10,000 participants on December 1 in Hà Nội. VNS