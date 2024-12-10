Strong basketball teams feature at Hà Nội Open Cup 2024 powered by FPT

Basketball

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Open Cup 2024 powered by FPT officially launched on December 9 promising competitive matches between the nation's strongest teams over the course of nine days.

The annual event features nearly 400 athletes from 22 men's and women's teams of Hà Nội and neighbouring provinces.

They will be divided in groups and play in round robin format. Top teams of each group will advance to the quarter-finals at the Indoor Athletics Complex.

"The Hà Nội Open is one of key events to evaluate players' quality and development of basketball in the community," said Phan Thị Hải Yến, vice president of Hà Nội Basketball Federation.

"It is an open event, so that athletes of other localities can also take part in and sharpen their skills.

"The Department of Culture and Sports will scout good players for the city's teams taking part in the national tournaments," she said.

Conveying a message 'Fight For Your Pride', the organisers hope that players will display their skills, bravery and passion while overcoming their limit to reach the highest possible level.

The final matches will be held on December 17. VNS