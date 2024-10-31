VBC2024 promises exciting matches with both amateur and pro basketballers

Basketball

HCM CITY — The second Việt Nam Pro-am Basketball Championship 2024 by VNPAY (VBC2024) officially tips off tonight, October 31, in HCM City.

The tournament features eight of the strongest clubs nationwide, from top teams from the three regional qualifications held earlier this year.

They are divided into two pools. Pool A gathers Hidden Dreamers, Next Level, 98’s, 3F Galaxy while Phú Thọ 3F, X-BDC, IN’N’OUT and Hà Nội who will be competing in Pool B.

They will play in a first round for classification before advancing to the second knock-out stage, which applies the double-elimination format, giving every side a second chance to reach for the championship trophy.

As in its name, the tournament features not only local amateur talented players, but also those who are competing in the professional Việt Nam Pro Basketball League (VBA) such as Hassan Thomas, Đinh Thanh Tâm, Trần Đăng Khoa, Dominique Tham, Michael Soy and Stefan Nguyễn Tuấn Tú.

Foreign players Deangelo Hamilton and Yevgen Sakniuk will also be on the court.

The opening ceremony will be an exciting music and dance show, Hallowe'en themed, with famous singers and bands such as rapper Huỳnh Công Hiếu and DJ Malik.

Organisers believe that the VBC2024 will not only be a competitive tournament, but also a memorable experience for sport and culture enthusiasts, with many interesting sideline activities during the matches.

The final is scheduled for November 10 at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium.

Live matches will be available on VTVCab platforms such as BTV5, Sports TV, Facebook and YouTube.

The tournament is jointly hosted by New Sports and VTVcab, under the HCM City's Culture and Sports Department's supervision. VNS