Việt Nam draw with Yemen to qualify for AFC U17 Asian Cup

Football

PHÚ THỌ — Việt Nam have won a spot at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025, with coach Cristiano Roland praising his players' efforts to secure second place in Group I after the October 27 match against Yemen in Phú Thọ Province.

Yemen took the lead in the 12th minute after Abdullah Ahmed Saeed gained possession at the centre to set up Karem Hamdi Abdulatef, who beat the offside trap before slotting past Vietnamese keeper Hoa Xuân Tín.

But Việt Nam equalised at the half-hour mark, with captain Lê Huy Việt Anh converting Nguyễn Hồng Quang’s rebound.

The draw put Yemen on top of Group I with seven points, while Việt Nam with five points progressed to the cup finals as one of the best five runners-up.

Speaking to reporters at the post-match briefing, Roland said Việt Nam's goal was to qualify for the finals, so that was the most important thing. The team were happy and excited with the result, which was worthy of their efforts, he added.

The Brazilian coach said his players always prepare early for their matches. Against Yemen, they closely followed tactics and controlled the game well from the beginning. They deserve to appear in Saudi Arabia next April, Roland said.

Coach Samer Saleh of Yemen said it was a tough game for his side. They wanted to better manage the ball, but the host side denied their efforts. Both sides gave a good performance in Group I, and Yemen did top the group ranking for the Asian Cup Finals, he noted. The coach also congratulated Việt Nam for being able to participate in the finals with them.

In the earlier match, Myanmar ended their campaign with a win after upsetting Kyrgyzstan 2-1 at the Việt Trì Stadium.

Both sides came into the tie in search of their first win, but it was Kyrgyzstan that took the lead through Amantur Isakov’s 15th-minute effort.

Myanmar started the second half with renewed confidence, and their aggression led to Kyrgyzstan conceding an own goal through Mukhammaddier Khamidulloev in the 85th minute.

The Southeast Asian side scored the winner in stoppage time through Aung Pyae Phyo.

In the finals in Saudi Arabia, 16 teams will be divided into four groups with matches starting on April 3, 2025.

The top two teams from each group will not only advance to the quarter-finals, but will also ensure their slots in the 2025 FIFA U17 World Cup in Qatar. VNS