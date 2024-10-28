Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam grab two singles titles at World Shuttlecock Championships 2024

October 28, 2024 - 15:01
Việt Nam won two key titles at the World Shuttlecock Championships on October 27 in China.

Shuttlecock

The Vietnamese delegation pose for photo after winning men's and women's singles titles at the World Shuttlecock Championships on October 27 in China. VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam won two key titles at the World Shuttlecock Championships on October 27 in China.

Hồ Phước Sang took the men's singles gold medal, while Phạm Thị Tố Nguyên won gold in the women's singles, at the Tianjin Li Ning Sports Centre.

They helped the team complete their target of at least one gold earlier than planned.

The 11th world championships in Tianjin, with seven categories of men's and women's singles, doubles and team and mixed doubles, is on until October 30.

Head of the Việt Nam delegation Mạc Xuân Tùng said it was the largest competition for shuttlecock players in the world.

Việt Nam were tipped as favourites. Before the Tianjin event, they dominated the Asian championships with eight golds and six silvers, topping the medal table. VNS

shuttlecock national championship Asian championship

