VBC season two showcases nation's top basketball teams

Basketball

HCM CITY — The second Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2024, brought by VNPAY (VBC), will feature eight strong teams competing in thrilling matches in HCM City later this month.

They are the top qualifiers from three regional tournaments-- Hà Nội Pro-am Basketball Championship 2023, Đà Nẵng Pro-am Basketball Championship 2024, and Sài Gòn Pro-am Basketball Cup 2024.

Teams will participate in the group stage, divided in pots A and B, and will compete in a round robin format to determine their ranking.

In the knock-out round, a double-elimination format will be applied to increase the tournament's competitiveness. In this format, participants are not eliminated after their first loss. Instead, they move to a "losers' bracket" where they have another chance to compete.

A total of VNĐ250 million (US$10,000) will be awarded to the high-ranking teams.

Organisers said the tournament made a great impression in its first season, with high-quality organisation and team performances in Hà Nội, making it the highlight basketball event of the year.

The second season is expected to reach new heights, as it lands in HCM City, the country's top basketball hub.

Exciting entertainment events featuring famous artists, including a Halftime Show, carnival, mini games, and gifts for fans, will be organised.

The VBC is jointly organised by New Sports and VTVcab under the supervisor of the City's Culture and Sports Department, with support from many enterprises and sport brands.

The tournament will take place from October 30 to November 10 at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium in District 3. All matches will be broadcast live on such VTVcab platforms as ON Sports and BTV5; ON and ON Sports TV app; Facebook's ON Sports; and Youtube's ON Bóng rổ. VNS