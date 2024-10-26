Politics & Law
Home Sports

VBC season two showcases nation's top basketball teams

October 26, 2024 - 15:38
The second Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2024, brought by VNPAY, will feature eight strong teams to compete in thrilling matches in HCM City late October.

Basketball

The second Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2024 Brought by VNPAY will be organised on October 30 to November 10 at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium, HCM City. Photos of New Sports

HCM CITY — The second Việt Nam Pro-Am Basketball Championship 2024, brought by VNPAY (VBC), will feature eight strong teams competing in thrilling matches in HCM City later this month.

They are the top qualifiers from three regional tournaments-- Hà Nội Pro-am Basketball Championship 2023, Đà Nẵng Pro-am Basketball Championship 2024, and Sài Gòn Pro-am Basketball Cup 2024.

Teams will participate in the group stage, divided in pots A and B, and will compete in a round robin format to determine their ranking.

In the knock-out round, a double-elimination format will be applied to increase the tournament's competitiveness. In this format, participants are not eliminated after their first loss. Instead, they move to a "losers' bracket" where they have another chance to compete.

A total of VNĐ250 million (US$10,000) will be awarded to the high-ranking teams.

Organisers conduct a technical meeting and draw for the 2024 VBC on October 25.

Organisers said the tournament made a great impression in its first season, with high-quality organisation and team performances in Hà Nội, making it the highlight basketball event of the year.

The second season is expected to reach new heights, as it lands in HCM City, the country's top basketball hub.

Exciting entertainment events featuring famous artists, including a Halftime Show, carnival, mini games, and gifts for fans, will be organised.

The VBC is jointly organised by New Sports and VTVcab under the supervisor of the City's Culture and Sports Department, with support from many enterprises and sport brands.

The tournament will take place from October 30 to November 10 at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium in District 3. All matches will be broadcast live on such VTVcab platforms as ON Sports and BTV5; ON and ON Sports TV app; Facebook's ON Sports; and Youtube's ON Bóng rổ. VNS

see also

More on this story

Sports

No room for Mr Nice Guys

United last month announced net losses for the fifth year in a row. Their stadium has seen far better days and their training facilities are lightyears behind those of other top clubs.
Sports

The martial art of peace

Aikido is a Japanese martial art renowned for its graceful movements and is often dubbed the "martial art of peace". It prioritises harmony and seeks to minimise harm by focusing on receiving and redirecting an opponent's energy instead of striking. This elegant discipline has gained popularity in Việt Nam with Hà Nội's first Aikido club exemplifying its philosophy and fluidity.

