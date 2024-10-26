SEA Games 33 to be held with 44 sports in 2025

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The 33rd SEA Games 2025 will feature 44 sports of 567 events, to be held in Bangkok, Chonburi and Songkhla from December 9-20 in Thailand.

The SEA Games Federation made the announcement at the second SEAGF Council Meeting on October 25 in Bangkok.

Among the sports are aquatic sports, athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, rowing, canoeing, cycling, fencing, football, futsal, golf, gymnastics, judo, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, boxing, esports, karate, and chess.

There will also three demonstration sports: flying disc, tug of war and air sports

Many of these sports are mandatory in the Asian Games and Olympics systems

However, several of Việt Nam's strong sports such as vovinam, finswimming, aerobics and dance sports, have been excluded. This would significantly affect Việt Nam's medal tally.

Despite this, sports experts predict that Việt Nam will still be competitive in securing a top- three position at the Games.

Also at the meeting, host Thailand provided updates on their facility preparation and organisation progress for the region's largest sport festival.

Malaysia, the host of the 34th SEA Games in 2027, also reported on the preparation progress for this event. VNS