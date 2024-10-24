Việt Nam tied in goalless match by Kyrgyzstan in U17 tournament

Football

PHÚ THỌ — Cristiano Roland expressed his disappointment, while Igor Nikitin was pleased with a draw when Việt Nam played Kyrgyzstan in the opening game of the AFC U17 Asian Cup qualification's Group I on October 23 in Phú Thọ Province.

Playing at the Việt Trì Stadium, Việt Nam could not make home ground advantage count as they started their campaign against a lower-ranked rival.

It was a game that highlighted the defensive strength of both teams, which could play a crucial part in their coming matches.

Both coaches made changes in the second half in an attempt to win, but to no avail, with both earning a point each.

Prior to the match, Roland had maintained that his side had prepared well for the tournament, but in fact his players wasted many opportunities due to their inaccurate finishes.

"I'm sorry that the goal didn't come. My players played fast and tried to control the match but our opponent did not let us play easily. We created many opportunities but unfortunately could not score," said Roland.

"I do not comment on any individual because we are a team. Players are all of good quality and still young and promising and every match is a lesson for them to grow up. We will have to focus on each match."

Captain Lê Huy Việt Anh also was not happy with the goalless result.

"We were all determined but not lucky in our finishes. We could not complete our assigned task. We will have to review the match and improve the weaknesses. We must do a better job in our next games," he said.

Kyrgyzstan's coach Igot Nikitin on the other hand was glad with one point from the first match.

He said Kyrgyzstan researched Việt Nam carefully and knew the hosts' strengths, with players working hard to limit the opposition.

He said his team were not good in attack, tried to play defensively and safely against Việt Nam's fast wingers and sharp goal hunters, a tactic which helped Kyrgyzstan take that one point.

Yemen made a strong start to their AFC U17 Asian Cup™ Saudi Arabia 2025 Qualifiers Group I campaign after defeating Myanmar 6-1 on Wednesday.

Yemen produced a sparkling start with their early pressure paying dividends when Wahib Algarash flicked home the opener from a free-kick in the fifth minute, before Essam Alsakkaf tapped in a second seven minutes later.

The side stepped up another gear in the second half and needed only two minutes to increase their lead through Ahmed Mohyam, before Algarash scored the pick of the bunch with a stunning long range shot that caught out Myanmar custodian Shine Htet Kyaw in the 59th minute.

Karem Abdulatef made it 5-0 in the 64th minute and even though Thura Min Thant pulled one back for Myanmar six minutes later, Yemen went on to add another through Mohyam in the 76th minute to seal the emphatic win.

Next up for Yemen is a meeting with Kyrgyzstan, while Myanmar face Việt Nam, both matches to take place on October 25. VNS