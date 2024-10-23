People's Police Pickleball Club launches to the public

Pickleball

HÀ NỘI — The People's Police Pickleball Club officially introduced its professional members to the public in a ceremony in Hà Nội on October 22.

Pickleball has been growing in popularity in Việt Nam in recent years, attracting the participation of many people playing both as amateurs and professionally.

Vietnamese players have achieved some remarkable international results including three world titles last month in Indonesia. Meanwhile Việt Nam has been also selected as competition venue of a number of international competitions

The establishment of the People's Police Pickleball Club, is expected to contribute to increase the profile of the sport for professionals, as it is one of the strategic sport programmes organised by the Việt Nam People's Public Security Sports Association.

The club is home to national experienced players such as Trần Huyền Trang and Nguyễn Anh Thắng, winners of the World Pickleball Championship Serie Asia-Pacific 2024 and the Asia Open Pickleball Championship 2024 and Trần Tuấn Minh gold medallist of the World Pickleball Championship Serie Asia-Pacific 2024, under head coach Phương Hoài Nam.

At the launch President Tô Duy said: "People's Police Pickleball Club will not only practise to compete for current events, but prepare for long-term strategies to develop this sport locally and internationally.

"One of our important goals is to conduct training programmes for young players so that we can discover and nurture new talents, while creating a solid foundation for the development of the club where we highlight value of discipline, team spirit and fairplay."

Duy, Director New Sports Company which manages a series of basketball tournaments said the company would work closely with the association to not only push pickleball growth, but also organise competitions and send athletes to international tournaments. — VNS