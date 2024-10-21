Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese team earn bronze at International Slingshot Open

October 21, 2024 - 20:11
Việt Nam finished third at the WSA 2024 International Slingshot Open's team event which ended on October 20 in China.

Slingshot 

Vietnamese players pose for photo after bronze medal at the WSA 2024 International Slingshot Open's team event which closed on October 20 in China. VNS Photo 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam finished third in the team event at the World Slingshot Association's 2024 International Slingshot Open, which ended on October 20 in China.

The Shanghai tournament saw participants compete in three categories: individual modern slingshots and individual and team traditional slingshots.

Việt Nam sent seven of their best local competitors to the open, and they took the bronze in the team event. China took the gold, followed by Spain with silver.

Individually, four Vietnamese competitors advanced to the semi-finals in both the modern and traditional events, but none of them made the top three.

"Winning third place in the team event pleased the Vietnamese delegation, which had only seven players competing against the hosts and other countries who had many participants. This result is also a premise for participating in other tournaments around the world," said competitor Phạm Việt Thắng.

During the three-day event, Việt Nam also took part in a World Slingshot Association meeting to promote the sport as a potential future Olympic event.

Returning home, participants will prepare for the first national championship next June in Thái Nguyên Province. VNS

Climb to the top

Rocktober 2024, Việt Nam’s largest annual 'rock-climbing festival', was organised in HCM City on October 19 and 20. Lovers of the sport got to compete in challenging competitions while friends and loved ones cheered them on, showing just how exciting this niche sport can be.

