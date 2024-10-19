Việt Nam win historic Nomura Cup's double title

Golf

HẢI PHÒNG — Nguyễn Anh Minh's stunning performance led Việt Nam to a historic triumph in the 30th edition of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Team Championship on October 18 in Hải Phòng.

Staving off the challenges of traditional Asia-Pacific golfing heavyweights Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, the Vietnamese trio of Minh, Lê Khánh Hưng and Hồ Anh Huy wrote their names into the record books with an astounding victory.

“What a stunning result! Congratulations to the players and officials from the Việt Nam Golf Association (VGA),” said Taimur Hassan Amin, Chairman of the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC), on apgc.online.

Minh's 5-under 67 and Huy's 3-under 69 scored were enough for Việt Nam to post a final-day score of 8-under 136 in the event in which the best two daily scores in each three-man team are counted.

Hưng meanwhile signed off with a 5-over 77 that was not needed.

With a four-day team aggregate of 20-under 556, Việt Nam finished three strokes clear of Japan, the defending champions and 10-time winners of the Nomura Cup.

It was the first time that Việt Nam tasted victory feeling in the 61-year-old event in only their second appearance.

The team finished 17th out of 25 teams in the previous edition in 2013 in Thailand.

“This is a proud moment for Việt Nam's golf. It is a fantastic achievement by our three players and will hopefully help us in our aims to further develop golf in the country,” VGA's General Secretary Vũ Nguyên, a member of Việt Nam at the event 11 years ago.

Minh's best performance through four days also made Minh the champion of the tournament in the individual category.

At Vinpearl Golf Hải Phòng, Minh lived up to his billing as the highest rated player in the 57-strong field at No 84 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

He finished first with a 12-under 276, recording only three bogeys all week.

Australian Declan O’Donovan, who closed with a 6-under 66, the best round of the week, place second with two shots clear. He was followed by New Zealand’s Robby Turnbull on 8-under 280.

The combined age of the Vietnamese team was just 47. At 17, Minh is the veritable veteran followed by 16-year-old Hưng and 14-year-old Huy, the youngest competitor on course.

“The team did well and I feel like I played really well in the third round, so I’m happy,” said Hưng, last year’s SEA Games gold medallist.

Great future

“This is a proud day for golf in Việt Nam and a proud day also for the APGC,” said Taimur Amin at the closing ceremony

“Congratulations to the Việt Nam team. That was a truly incredible performance, especially considering it’s only the second time that Việt Nam has competed in the Nomura Cup, and the first time it’s hosted the event.

“It’s also a great day for us in the APGC where we have a new champion country with a great golfing future."

Việt Nam are only the eighth nation to have its name inscribed on the famous trophy. Since its inception in 1963, the tournament has been dominated by Australia and Japan, each of whom have emerged triumphant on 10 occasions.

Amin said: “I take this opportunity to congratulate Secretary-General Vũ Nguyên, Tournament Director Bạch Cường Khang and the entire VGA team – not only for their outstanding organisation of the 30th Nomura Cup, but for all they have done to promote and develop golf in this beautiful country.”

Meanwhile, Amin said he’d donate a trophy to be awarded to the low amateur at the Nomura Cup.

When Amin won the individual title in Kuala Lumpur in 1977, he was presented with a replica of the Nomura Cup trophy.

He presented a running trophy which he called ‘The Chairman’s Trophy’ to for this year winner Minh who he also hatted off with special praise.

“He’s an outstanding talent with great composure. We look forward to seeing him flourish in the years ahead,” said Amin. —VNS