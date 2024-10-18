Brazilian Striker Geovane Magno applying for Vietnamese citizenship

HÀ NỘI — Geovane Magno, the former striker for Saigon FC currently playing for Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh, is applying for Vietnamese citizenship.

The Brazilian striker has been one of the top foreign players in V.League 1 over the past few years, contributing significantly to Saigon FC's success, including a third-place finish in the V.League 1 2020 season. He is currently ranked second in the scoring list for the 2024–2025 season, with three goals to his name.

According to the transfer site Transfermarkt, Magno has scored 32 goals in 97 appearances in V.League 1. Beyond his scoring prowess, he is noted for his excellent dribbling skills and for showcasing beautiful football.

Having played in Việt Nam for five years, Magno could immediately join the Vietnamese national team if his naturalisation is successful. His eligibility would provide significant support to coach Kim Sang-sik in addressing midfield challenges and enhancing the connection between midfield and attack, particularly as several domestic stars in this position are currently struggling with form.

At 30 years old and maintaining a professional lifestyle, Magno is capable of competing at an elite level for several more years.

Notably, he follows in the footsteps of another Brazilian player, Nguyễn Xuân Son (Rafaelson Fernande), who officially became a Vietnamese citizen following a decision from the Nam Định Provincial Department of Justice on October 15. VNS