Việt Nam face easy rivals at Asian Futsal Cup qualifier

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are in an easy group at the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 qualification, after a draw conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on October 17.

The teams were drawn into four groups – three groups of five and one group of four – to contest in a centralised league format from January 11 to 19, 2025.

Việt Nam are in Group D with Chinese Taipei, Macau and hosts Myanmar.

Group A will see hosts Thailand, Lebanon, Bahrain, Palestine and Iraq vying for the top two spots, while Group B will feature hosts Indonesia, Hong Kong, mainland China, Pakistan, India and Kyrgyz Republic.

Hosts Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Australia, the Philippines and Kuwait are in Group C.

Nine sides – Australia, India, Iraq, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Myanmar, Pakistan, Palestine and the Philippines – are hoping to qualify for the first time for the finals.

The top two of each group and the best third-placed team among all groups – will progress to the finals and join hosts mainland China, along with Iran and Japan.

The top three finishers at the Asian Cup will seal their berths at the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, to be hosted by the Philippines – who have automatically qualified – in the second half of 2025.

If the Philippines progress to the semi-finals of the May 7-18 Asian Cup, the other three semi-finalists will qualify for the World Cup, otherwise, the two finalists and winners of the third-place playoff will qualify.

Việt Nam squad

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng made up his team from both futsal and football players. Under his reign, the national team, which are training in HCM City, include futsal seniors such as Thanh Hằng, Thùy Linh and Phương Anh and footballers Thu Xuân, Thùy Trang, Biện Hằng, Tú Anh, Hải Yến and Lan Mai.

The team have been placed No 11 in the world ranking in the FIFA's latest table.

Việt Nam gained 24.04 points thanks to their recent results, standing at 1120.38 to secure the current position, one step higher than their previous ranking.

In the last three months, Việt Nam took part in two international friendlies and won one gold and one silver medal. VNS