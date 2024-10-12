Women’s futsal move up in world ranking, men’s team prepare for regional champs

Futsal

HCM CITY — Việt Nam's national women's futsal team have been placed No 11 in the world ranking, FIFA has announced.

In the world football governing body's latest ranking, Việt Nam gained 24.04 points thanks to their recent remarkable results to have 1120.38 points to secure the 11th position, one step higher than the previous ranking.

In the last three months, Việt Nam took part in two international friendlies and won one gold and one silver.

The team maintained their position as No 4 in Asia behind No 6 Thailand, No 9 Iran and No 10 Japan.

On the men's side, the national team did not take part in any event for months and failed to earn their slot at the 2024 World Cup. They have no more points but drop one place to No 34 with 1117.02 points.

They are now No 8 in Asia and third in ASEAN.

The team are currently training in HCM City under coach Diego Raul Giustozz to prepare for the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2024.

The squad consists of 20 players, including young talents like Vũ Ngọc Anh and Nguyễn Đa Hải, who recently performed well in the U20 national futsal championship and friendly matches against Russia's U19 team. This move is aimed at building a strong future lineup for the national team.

The team also retains experienced players such as goalkeeper Hồ Văn Ý, Phạm Đức Hòa, Châu Đoàn Phát and Nguyễn Thịnh Phát.

The players will train until October 25, before heading to Thailand for an intensive training camp. There, they will play two friendly matches, one against Thailand's Hongyen Thakam Club on October 27 and the other against Australia's national team on October 29.

The ASEAN Futsal Championship 2024 will take place in Thailand from November 2-10, featuring nine teams divided into two groups.

Việt Nam are in Group A with Thailand, Malaysia, Brunei, and Timor Leste. The two top teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. VNS