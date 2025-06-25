Five decades of friendship to elevate Việt Nam – Mozambique ties: diplomat

MAPUTO — With a solid foundation of 50 years of strong relations, and with the continued commitment of both governments, businesses and people, Việt Nam and Mozambique hold the potential to elevate their bilateral relationship to new heights in the time to come, Vietnamese Ambassador to Mozambique Trần Thị Thu Thìn has affirmed.

In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Africa to mark the 50th anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties (June 25, 1975 – 2025), the ambassador expressed confidence in the future of bilateral cooperation.

Mozambique, she noted, possesses abundant natural resources and holds a strategic geopolitical position in southern Africa. It also boasts fertile land, a young population, and is currently undergoing reform. Meanwhile, Việt Nam is a dynamic developing country with extensive experience in agriculture, construction, telecommunications, education, public healthcare, and poverty reduction – areas that complement Mozambique’s development priorities and offer promising opportunities for expanded collaboration.

According to the diplomat, in agriculture, a Vietnamese-implemented project to develop crop production in central provinces of Mozambique has produced sound outcomes in improving seed quality and yields. This success lays the groundwork for the model’s expansion to other localities, contributing to sustainable agricultural development and food security in the African nation.

In telecommunications and digital transformation, Movitel – a telecommunications joint venture of Việt Nam's Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group in Mozambique – stands as a symbol of Việt Nam's business success in Africa. With the Mozambican Government accelerating its digital agenda, Vietnamese enterprises can tap into areas such as digital financial services, distance learning, and e-government solutions, Thin suggested.

On education, healthcare, and human resources, Mozambique holds Việt Nam's development model in high regard. The two nations could enhance cooperation through scholarship exchanges, vocational training programmes, and the deployment of Vietnamese medical experts to support disease prevention and community healthcare in Mozambique.

The ambassador also pointed to the potential for further collaboration in security and defence, including peacekeeping experience sharing, officer training, and joint efforts to combat transnational crime. In addition, cultural, artistic, tourism and people-to-people exchanges should be promoted to deepen mutual understanding and connection.

On multilateral platforms, she said Việt Nam and Mozambique share a common stance on upholding peace, respecting international law, and promoting the role of developing countries. They are set to continue to coordinate closely at the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement, Group of 77, and other South-South cooperation mechanisms.

Thin went on stressing said both countries are working closely to organise a series of commemorative events throughout 2025, reflecting a spirit of historical respect and forward-looking partnership.

To sustain strong and substantive bilateral growth, the ambassador recommended reinforcing the political and diplomatic foundation through regular high-level visits and the maintenance of bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as their inter-governmental committee and political consultations.

She also highlighted the need to prioritise economic and trade cooperation, further investment ties, and expand joint work in agriculture, education and healthcare.

She shared that for 2025 and beyond, the two sides have identified key cooperation priorities, including the continued implementation of existing frameworks and the expansion of ties into new areas such as renewable energy, construction, IT and digital transformation. — VNA/VNS