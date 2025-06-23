Buffaloes crush Wings, extend perfect run

Xuân Đăng

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Buffaloes extended their unbeaten streak to seven after a commanding 110-60 victory over the City Wings in the final game of VBA Week 6 at Tây Hồ Gymnasium.

Despite resting several key players throughout the match, the home team demonstrated why they sit firmly atop the league table. The Buffaloes wasted no time asserting their dominance, racing to a 23-2 lead in the opening minutes thanks to rapid fast breaks and precision from beyond the arc. The City Wings, without star guard Trần Đăng Khoa, struggled to respond.

Following a timeout by coach Argel Mendoza, forward Đậu Trung Kiên and the import duo found a rhythm to trim the deficit slightly. Yet their efforts only slowed the inevitable. By halftime, the home side had built a comfortable 66-31 advantage, even with star forward Tamyrik Fields spending much of the second quarter on the bench.

Returning for the third quarter, Fields made an immediate impact, pushing the margin beyond 40 points. Although the visitors showed flashes of resilience through guard Trần Quang Duy’s hustle and court vision, they remained unable to shift the momentum against a Buffalo squad firing on all cylinders.

In the final frame, coach Matt Van Pelt rotated in the second unit, including promising domestic talents Nguyễn Huy Hoàng and Trần Phi Hoàng Long.

The Buffaloes remained in complete control, closing the game with a 50-point gap — the widest margin of the season so far.

Fields, despite playing just over 17 minutes, earned Player of the Game honours with a double-double of 23 points and 12 rebounds. “This win was built on teamwork and trust,” he said. “Personally, I just try to bring my best in every aspect of the game. We’re ready for our next big test against the Dolphins.”

The Buffaloes’ depth once again proved decisive, with all 12 players scoring and contributing to a collective shooting efficiency of 49 per cent. Defensively, they recorded 21 steals, tripling their opponents’ tally. In contrast, only James Martinez reached double figures for the Wings with 13 points, as the visitors looked fatigued and disjointed.

With this result, the Buffaloes remain the sole unbeaten team at the top of the standings with seven wins, while the City Wings, yet to secure a victory, stay at the bottom. VNS