Saigon Heat end losing streak with dramatic win

Xuân Đăng

Defending champions, the Saigon Heat ended their three-game losing streak with a narrow 91-88 victory over the Nha Trang Dolphins in a hard-fought match at the Khánh Hoà Sports Arena.

Heading into the rematch, the guest team was in desperate need of a morale-boosting win after a trio of defeats while the home side were looking to preserve their unbeaten run against the reigning champions under head coach Todd Purves.

A slight tweak to the starting line-up saw the Dolphins play Võ Huy Hoàn in place of Sơn Minh Tâm, while the Heat retained the same formation that had suffered a loss two days earlier.

The opening quarter was tightly contested. The Dolphins focused their offence in the paint with John Fields as the anchor, supported by Jaylyn Richardson, Võ Huy Hoàn, and Nguyễn Phúc Vinh.

At the other end, the visitors found early rhythm from beyond the arc, hitting five three-pointers to edge ahead 25-24 after ten minutes.

In the second quarter, the Heat maintained their pressure from long range, with impactful contributions from bench guard Nguyễn Anh Kiệt.

Jaylyn Richardson led the home side with aggressive drives, supported by the bench unit’s energy. Thanks to his speed and scoring instinct, the Dolphins pulled ahead 52-46 by half-time.

Early in the third quarter, Munkhtur Khurel Togoo sunk two three-pointers, extending the home team’s lead to 60-50. In response, Davon Dillard and Nguễn Huỳnh Phú Vinh combined for a run that brought the guests back into contention. With Anh Kiệt’s continued hustle, the match was tied 68-68 at the end of the third.

The final quarter saw the Dolphins’ offence stall as John Fields struggled to find space. Sensing an opportunity, Dillard and Temuulen Chinges led the Heat on an 11-point run to make it 81-70. Despite the setback, the home team launched a spirited comeback. Richardson and Khurel Togoo brought the gap down to just two points, trailing 83-85.

With just over 10 seconds remaining, the Dolphins forced three successive turnovers to reclaim possession. Richardson capitalised on two chances, scoring five vital points. However, Davon Dillard remained composed at the line, sinking all six of his free throws to secure the win at 91-88.

Dillard, who delivered a superb triple-double of 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists, was named Player of the Game.

“This win was essential for our confidence and unity,” said the forward.

“It’s my first time playing as a point guard, and I’m grateful for the trust of my teammates.”

Beyond Dillard’s late-game composure, the visitors showed improved long-range accuracy, kept turnovers low, and received a key 17-point boost from Kiệt. On the home side, Richardson led all scorers with 28 points.

Despite the intense contest, both teams retained their positions in the league standings. The Nha Trang Dolphins (4-2) sit in second place, while the Saigon Heat (4-3) remain in fifth. VNS