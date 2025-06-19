Politics & Law
Khánh Hòa win National Beach Football Championship

June 19, 2025 - 09:06
This victory marks Khánh Hòa's seventh championship in the tournament's history.
Khánh Hòa celebrate winning in the National Beach Football Championship. — Photo courtesy of the VFf

NHA TRANG — Khánh Hòa triumphed in the National Beach Football Championship, defeating Đà Nẵng in a thrilling penalty shootout (4-3) after a 1-1 draw in regulation time on Tuesday in Nha Trang City.

This victory marks Khánh Hòa's seventh championship in the tournament's history.

In addition to the title, Khánh Hòa achieved a hat-trick, winning the Style Award team, the Best Player Award (Nguyễn Hoàng Quân), and the Best Goalkeeper Award (Trần Công Thành). Meanwhile, the top scorer award went to veteran striker Trần Ngọc Bảo of Đà Nẵng.

Tuy Hòa – Phú Yên secured third place by defeating VietFootball 3-2 in the third-place match. — VNS

 

