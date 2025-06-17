Việt Nam ready to host Asian Muaythai Championships for first time

Muaythai

THÁI NGUYÊN — Việt Nam will welcome strongest fighters from the whole continent at the Asian Muaythai Championships held in the country for the first time in Thái Nguyên Province.

About 400 athletes and coaches from 25 countries and regions will compete in fierce tests of elite striking, clinch work and tactical grit in an amateur‑level showdown.

There will be medals available in 28 weight categories in combat and eight disciplines of performance for men and women from June 20-26.

As hosts, Việt Nam will send a strong delegation with 50 competitors taking part in all events at the Thái Nguyên Sports and Training Gymnasium.

Speaking at a press conference on June 16, Deputy Head of the organising committee Nguyễn Văn Ngọc said the hosting of the Asian championships was a milestone in Thái Nguyên's development as the province was focusing on promoting its economy, culture and sports.

Ngọc, who is director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said all preparation activities were done and the organisers were ready to welcome delegations.

"It is the first time that Việt Nam is honour to hold a continental event of muaythai and also the first time that Thái Nguyên plays host for this high-level international tournament," said Ngọc.

"A successful competition will prove the ability of organisation of Việt Nam and our province.

"It will help Thái Nguyên a favourite venue for other major international championships in the future and spread our reputation as a destination with rich tradition and identity, ready to integrate and breakthrough in development."

During the event, the organisers will present Labour Medals by the President to four Vietnamese athletes who have contributed remarkably to Việt Nam's muaythai community.

After Thái Nguyên, athletes will compete in the World Games in China in August, World Junior Muaythai Championships in the UAE in September and the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December. VNS