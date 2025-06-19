Asian U17, U23 Wrestling Championships kick off in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Around 1,000 young athletes from 24 Asian countries and territories are competing at the Asian U17 & U23 Wrestling Championships in Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province from June 18 to 28.

The event is taking place at The Grand Hồ Tràm Resort in Xuyên Mộc District.

This is the first time Việt Nam hosted a continental wrestling championship for youth categories, underscoring the country’s rising status and organisational capacity on the international sports stage.

The championship is organised by the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Việt Nam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the United World Wrestling (UWW), the Asian Council of UWW, and the Việt Nam Wrestling Federation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mohamad Awamleh, president of the Asian Wrestling Council, highlighted the historical significance of the event, noting that it is the first-ever Asian Wrestling Championship hosted by Việt Nam.

“It plays an important role in promoting the wrestling movement across Asia and providing a valuable opportunity for athletes to interact, learn from one another, and gain international experience.”

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the local authorities and organisers for their warm hospitality and thorough preparations.

Trần Thị Thu Hiền, deputy director of the province’s Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event is a major sporting milestone. Attracting international sporting events to the locality has long been a goal of the province.

“These tournaments not only help develop the local economy but also serve as powerful tools to promote the image of the province and Việt Nam to the world,” she said.

The province is committed to building strong relationships and upgrading infrastructure to welcome even more international sports events in the future.

According to the organising committee, preparations for the championship have been professionally and thoroughly implemented, ensuring security, safety, hygiene and medical services in line with international standards.

International athletes and guests are being accommodated in high-end hotels, with world-class support services and security.

The event is expected to provide a dynamic, engaging platform for cross-cultural exchange and solidarity among nations. It is also a golden opportunity for Việt Nam to demonstrate its capability to host large-scale sporting events and to showcase the cultural and touristic appeal of Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu and the country to the international community.

The championship includes competitions in both Olympic Wrestling and Beach Wrestling, held on three internationally standardised mats.

Each weight class features one competitor in Olympic Wrestling and up to three in Beach Wrestling.

The event is expected to provide spectacular and high-level matches for wrestling enthusiasts and sports fans alike. — VNS