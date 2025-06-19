Weightlifters on top of Southeast Asia

Weightlifting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam topped the Southeast Asian Weightlifting Championships bringing home eight gold medals.

The tournament, on June 17, was seen as the ideal preparation for future international events and the SEA Games.

Head of the Việt Nam delegation, Nguyễn Huy Hùng, said: “There were 14 events organised in Singapore and we won eight. It was outstanding effort of all athletes who are heading to the upcoming SEA Games."

The Vietnamese regional champions were Trần Minh Trí (71kg), Trần Đình Thắng (over-89kg), Nguyễn Quốc Toàn (89kg) and Nguyễn Quang Trường (69kg) on the men's side and Lâm Thị Mỹ Lê (71kg), Phạm Thị Hồng Thanh (69kg), Y Liên (48kg) and Nguyễn Hoài Hương (53kg) in the women's categories.

Reigning SEA Games champion Trí said he has strengthened his confidence after taking part in the Asian and regional championships. The events improved his determination to defend his title in the Thailand's SEA Games later this year.

“The more tournaments I compete in, the better competition feeling I have. This was perfect us to prepare tactics so that we can ensure high results at the SEA Games 33,” Trí said.

Hùng added: “Teams from Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore had representatives at the championships but some of their strongest lifters didn't compete. Our team won top position but still have more to offer."

The Vietnamese will next compete in the world championship in October in Norway. — VNS