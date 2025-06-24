Anh doubles her gold medal tally at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Hoàng Thị Ngọc Anh won her second gold medal at the Thailand Open Track & Field Championships 2025 in Pathumthani on June 24.

The ASEAN Schools Games 2024 champion finished first in the women's 5,000m event with a time of 17min 56.82sec.

Initially, Anh was among 11 runners registered for the race. However, only seven of them were at the start line-up, six from Thailand.

Việt Nam's national bronze medalist Anh and Pareeya Sonem separated from the whole bunch to take the lead after the first lap at the National Athletics Centre.

They swapped first and second positions during the race, but it was Anh who sprinted stronger in the last 400m to cross the finish line first. Sonem was second on 17:57.19.

Anh's first gold was in the 3,000m steeplechase on June 23.

She was not in the first group of the race but gradually passed all rivals to take the top position, clocking 11:09.21.

On the same day, Phạm Văn Nghĩa won in the men's long jump event.

His leap of 7.77m was well ahead of Zhi Hang Tan of Malaysia, who jumped 7.62m.

Other medal winners of Việt Nam were Lê Thị Tuyết Mai, who earned silver and a personal best of 53.37sec in the women's 400m, and Kim Thị Huyền, who also won silver and set her PB of 14.94m in the women's shot put.

Currently, Việt Nam is top of the medal tally with four golds.

The Open will continue until June 26. VNS