HCM City eye AFC Champions League’s semi-finals

Football

HÀ NỘI HCM City want a place in the semi-finals of the AFC Women's Champions League, being the Southeast Asian club with best results so far.

Playing internationally for the first time, the Vietnamese champions were in Group C and secured two wins and one loss, putting them in second place and so advancing to the quarter-finals.

The results were, according to coach Nguyễn Hồng Phẩm, due to the players determination and solidarity, along with the key role of three American players and national top scorer Huỳnh Như.

HCM City defeated Taichung Blue Whale of Chinese Taipei and Odisha of India with same score 3-1, before losing 0-2 to title favourites Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan.

HCM City not only advanced to the next round but are also the only club of the ASEAN region going into the knock-out stage of this continental competition. This result makes them one of four seeded teams who will enjoy the advantage of a home game in their next match in March, 2025.

A draw will be held on January 16 in Kuala Lumpur to know who their quarter-final opponents will be.

Tough quarter-finals

Incheon Red Angels (South Korea), Melbourne City (Australia), Urawa Red Diamonds and HCM City are the teams in the round.

They will play Abu Dhabi Country Club (UAE), Taichung Blue Whale, Wuhan Jiangda (China) or Bam Khatoon (Iran).

Apart from Taichung Blue Whale, who lost to HCM City in the group round, the remaining three are strong opponents.

Wuhan Jiangda are currently Chinese Women’s Super League champions. Abu Dhabi Country Club is a founding member of a local women's association football league and have achieved several consecutive league titles.

Bam Khatoon are the most titled of the Iranian women's league, having won ten championships.

Meanwhile HCM City face huge challenges as contracts with Như and three Americans expired after the group stage.

Talani Barnet, Tatiana Mason and Meghan Root returned home while Như, one of top five scorers of the tournament, is said to be in negotiations for a contract with a foreign club.

"HCM City are home to senior, but getting old, members and young players who lack international experience. The gap of expertise between them is clear to see, although they are still the strongest club in Việt Nam," said former midfielder Trần Nguyễn Bảo Châu.

"It is definitely a big problem for HCM City playing without Như and the foreigners who were important pieces of the team, showing their big influence in the group stage performance."

Coach Phẩm said: "We want to sign other contracts with the Americans and especially Như. At the same time, we will recruit more foreign players for the quarter-finals. There are five months to the next match, so we still have time to build a good plan."

Deputy Director of the HCM City Culture and Sports Department Nguyễn Nam Nhân said the club would enjoy a large investment in both domestic and Asian competitions, with the department calling for more sponsorship.

In addition to local support, HCM City will also pocket a US$220,000 bonus from the AFC for their participation in the tournament.

If Phẩm and his players make it through to the semi finals they will receive $120,000. VNS