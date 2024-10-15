Việt Nam footballers need to improve before AFF Cup 2024

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's unexpected performance over the last few months has left much work to do before their AFF Cup campaign's gold medal target, which will kick off in early December.

For nearly six months, under Kim Sang-sik, the team are still searching for the best lineups and suitable tactics.

It is said that Việt Nam's front line was better than before the South Korean's reign, however they still need sharper skills. Meanwhile the defence was really a major problem that Kim and his predecessors struggled to resolve.

Under Kim, Việt Nam have played five games, securing just one win, three losses, and one draw, scoring six goals and conceding 11.

In their latest match, Việt Nam tied 1-1 with lower-ranked India at the Thiên Trường Stadium during a FIFA Days October match.

Việt Nam had many chances to score, but their attempts, including a penalty, were denied by the Indian goalkeeper and inaccurate finishes.

Being held to a draw by a weaker rival has meant a lot of concern for the footballers of Việt Nam before the December 8 - January 5 tournament.

"My teammates and I easily defeated India in either club or national levels when we met in years ago," said former defender Huỳnh Quang Thanh.

"This team always stand lower than Việt Nam in the world ranking. A draw against a weaker team in a match that we expected to show strong domination, with only one goal, was like a defeat."

Explaining Việt Nam's poor performance, Vice President of Hà Nội Football Federation Phan Anh Tú said: "In my opinion, the biggest problem is the midfielders. Kim has tested different players for this line but not yet found the best ones to make up a complete team.

"Apart from striker Nguyễn Tiến Linh and keeper Nguyễn Filip, who stand out among players, none can ensure their place in the starting XI. I think Kim is still testing his players, paying less attention to forming a suitable tactic for Việt Nam. He expected his test would bring a win over India but failed."

Tú added that the midfielders' ability to defend from a distance was very weak, allowing the Indian team to easily break through and put through attempts on goal.

He suggested Kim pay more attention to these positions and build more plans for the team when facing with different rivals at the 2024 AFF Cup.

"When a tactic doesn't work, coaches should take another one. I haven't seen him playing with the 3-4-3 formation which might bring into play all Vietnamese players' ability. We have quality and experienced players and I believe that they are good enough to adapt to his requirements, and play well," Tú said.

After the India match, Kim expressed his support to players and said he was planning changes to ensure Việt Nam's AFF Cup was a win for them.

Kim will gather his players on November 21 and they will have a training camp in South Korea for some intensive practise and friendly matches.

They will return home and begin the AFF Cup's Group B match playing Laos on December 9.

Việt Nam will face Indonesia next on December 15, the Philippines on December 18, and Myanmar three days later. VNS