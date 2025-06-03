Vietnamese futsal team have significant advantage in the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese futsal team have been placed in seed group 1 for the 2026 Asian Futsal Qualifiers.

Việt Nam join other prominent teams in the top seed group, including Iran, Thailand, Japan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. Being ranked in the top seed group allows Việt Nam to avoid tough opponents in the group stage, significantly enhancing their chances of securing a spot in the final round.

This advantageous position empowers coach Diego Giustozzi and his team to confidently aim for qualification to the 2026 Asian Futsal Finals, scheduled to be held in Indonesia from May 14-31, 2026.

According to the latest announcement from the organising committee, the 2026 Asian Futsal Qualifiers will officially kick off from September 16-24 this year. The tournament will feature 31 teams, divided into eight groups (six groups of four teams and two groups of three teams). The group winners and the seven best second-placed teams will qualify for the finals in Indonesia.

This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of coach Giustozzi and his team over the past months.

Prior to the qualifiers, the Vietnamese futsal team engaged in two valuable friendly matches against Kazakhstan in April, achieving one win and one draw.

These results have instilled confidence and excitement among the players, especially as the team also aims for significant goals such as the SEA Games 33 and the 2025 Asian Futsal Qualifiers.

Being in this group not only provides tactical advantages but also presents a golden opportunity for Việt Namto qualify for the 2026 Asian Futsal Finals. Fans have high expectations for coach Giustozzi and his team, hoping they will continue to create match gold and compete in the continent's most prestigious tournament. VNS