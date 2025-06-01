Politics & Law
Home Sports

Talented players triumph in National Youth and Junior Tennis Championships

June 01, 2025 - 10:39
Tô Bình Nhiên was among the best athletes of the National Youth and Junior Tennis Championships which closed on May 31 in Bình Dương Province

Tennis

Tô Bình Nhiên is the best female athlete of the U14 categories, winning two golds, in the ational Youth and Junior Tennis Championships 2025. — Photos courtesy of VTF

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Tô Bình Nhiên was among the best athletes of the National Youth and Junior Tennis Championships 2025 which closed on May 31 in Bình Dương Province

Nhiên from Hà Nam Province took a doubles of titles. She championed in the girls' U14 singles before pairing with Tô Bình Nhân to take mixed doubles U14 category at the New Bình Dương City's Tennis Court Complex.

Vũ Tuấn Phong of Hà Nội also won twice in the boys' U14 singles and doubles together with teammate Nguyễn Tuấn Đạt.

Đinh Tiến Dũng also from Hà Nội dominated the boys' U12 singles before taking the boys' doubles title with Nguyễn Gia Khải.

Bùi Thu Hà made her name in the list of outstanding players with two golds in the girls' U12 singles and doubles with Trần Thái Thanh for HCM City.

Vũ Tuấn Phong contributes two golds for Hà Nội to finish second in the medal tally.

The annual tournament also found champions in the other categories of boys' and girls' U8 to U18 singles and doubles and mixed doubles.

After 10 days of competitions, HCM City topped the medal tally with 10 golds. Hà Nội and the Military were second with six golds. Hà Nam placed third with four golds.

This year, more than 400 athletes from 17 cities, provinces and ministries took part in the event by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) and the local Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, under the support of the Becamex IDC.

The championships was the largest events of the VTF's competition system, selecting potential players for the national junior teams. — VNS

sport tennis tournament

