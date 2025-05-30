Pair win dance gold at World Master Games

Dance sport

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese duo Phạm Trung Hòa and Nguyễn Mỹ Trang have placed first at the World Master Games in dance on May 28 in Chinese Taipei.

Out stepping many strong rivals in the 40-45 year-old group, the pair won the highest score to take gold in the the Latin A category in the Taipei Arena.

Earlier, they secured silver in the Latin D and bronze in Latin C classes.

“We are surprised and proud with these achievements. It is the first time that we are in the highest place in a global-level tournament," said Trang, who along with her partner advanced into the world top 30 Latin dancers of their age category earlier this month.

"I am excited and want to share our happiness and pride to all people, especially those who are the same age with us. To me, taking part in this Games is a good opportunity to overcome my limits. It is not only for medals we want to spread the spirit of 'sports for life' – as the World Masters Games' slogan states: Sports Beyond Age, Life Without Limits, to encourage people to maintain physical activity at all ages.”

Hòa has been a dancer and trainer for the past 18 years and is a long-term competitor in the sport of dance.

Trang is a businesswoman and has danced for about eight years, having competed professionally since September 2023.

The World Masters Games is an international multi-sport event held every four years governed by the International Masters Games Association. It is open to sports people of all abilities and most ages – the minimum age criteria ranges between 25 and 35 years depending on the sport.

Participants compete for themselves – there are no country delegations. Beyond the age requirement and membership in that sport's governing body, there are no competition qualification requirements.

This was the first time the Games had been hosted in Asia, attracting more than 25,000 competitors from 108 countries and regions taking part in 35 sports. VNS