 Yến bags Asian championships’ 100m bronze

Athletics

HÀ NỘI — Runner Trần Thị Nhi Yến ended Việt Nam's medal drought in the Asian Athletics Championships 2025 after taking a bronze in the women's 100m event on May 28 in South Korea.

Yến ranked fifth in the qualification and advanced to the final round where she was a relative unknown compared to defending champion Shanti Pereira of Singapore and strong rivals from China and Japan.

Starting in the fourth lane, Yến started strongly and was in the leading pack before finishing third in a time of 11.54sec.

Liang Xiaojing of China came first clocking 11.37 and Pereira was second on 11.41.

The time was not her PB but the medal was a strong push for Yến who will next compete in the women's 200m and 4x400m mixed relay.

Aged 19, Yến is currently the number one sprint runner of Việt Nam. Previously, she won two Asian U20 silvers and represented Việt Nam in the Paris Olympics 2024.

After two days of competitions, Vietnamese athletes took part in several events, but none of them advanced to a podium finish.

Việt Nam sent 20 athletes to the championships in Gumi City. They are expected to defend their title in the women's 4x400m event.

The tournament will end on May 31. VNS