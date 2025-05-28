Southern province to shape the future of golf tourism

VŨNG TÀU – The Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu House Development Joint Stock Company (HODECO) has officially signed a strategic partnership with 54, a global sports and entertainment agency, for the development of golf-integrated real estate, positioning the southern province as a premier destination for tourism and investment in Việt Nam.

HODECO said the southern province, which has one of the fastest-growing coastal tourism sectors in the south of Việt Nam, sees golf as key to their sustainable tourism strategy, attracting resort real estate investments, golf tourism, beach and sport-related festivals and world-class living experiences as well international events.

The firm said the partnership deal would help create an extensive international network and deep expertise in golf in Việt Nam in line with the National Tourism Development Strategy through 2030, as golf is identified as a key tourism product.

The strategic partnership will focus on co-developing golf resort projects in Việt Nam’s key tourism destinations, expanding green space and creating premium living and working environments for professionals and investors.

Chairman of HODECO's Board of Directors Đoàn Hữu Thuận shared that golf has become an essential demand in cities, and that the sport would contribute to green growth goals and high-end real estate as well as the rising demands of the tourism and investment.

"We have been developing our flagship project, Wonderland, a sustainably designed eco-tourism destination for leisure, luxury accommodations and recreation, and a unique 18-hole golf course,” Thuận said.

“The project is set to become a new symbol of upscale living and world-class golf experiences in the economic hub in the southern region."

Executive Director of 54 Ben Styles said: "Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu has always been a land rich with potential, possessing a strategic location and rare natural appeal. More than a decade ago, when we first brought international golf tournaments here, I already believed this place could ascend to become a leading tourism and investment hub in the region. Today, that belief is strengthened as we join hands with HODECO, a pioneering enterprise, acutely attuned to global trends in golf, real estate and lifestyle."

The global sports and entertainment agency operates in the UK, Europe, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the US and Việt Nam. — VNS