Chiến earns World Cup bronze, jumps to world top three

May 26, 2025 - 21:10
Vietnamese cueist Trần Quyết Chiến placed second in the UMB Events Ranking and number three in the World Players Ranking after his third place in the HCM City World Cup Billiards Carom 3-Cushion 2025.

Billiards 

Vietnamese Trần Quyết Chiến is in top three of both UMB Events Ranking and World Players Ranking after HCM City World Cup. Photo dantri.com.vn

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese cueist Trần Quyết Chiến is in second place in the UMB Events Ranking and is third in the World Players Ranking, following his third place in the HCM City World Cup Billiards Carom 3-Cushion 2025.

As a four-time World Cup winner, Chiến was among the title favourites at the tournament organised on home ground from May 18-25.

He stormed to win in the group round and quarter-finals before being stopped in the last-four round by world number one Dick Jaspers of the Netherlands.

Jaspers went on to beat South Korean Heo Jung-han in the final to take his 32nd World Cup trophy.

The champions brought home EUR 16,000 (US$18,200) and 80 points. Heo pocketed EUR 10,000 and 54 points, while Chiến took home EUR6,000 and 36 points.

Chiến's achievement pushed him two steps up to the rankings, just below Jasper in the UMB Events Ranking, while he is after Jasper and Cho Myiung-woo of South Korea in the World Players Ranking.  

The HCM City competition, which featured 149 players including many stars was the second stage of the World Cup series. They will next compete in the World Cup from June 9-15 in Ankara, Turkey. VNS

 

Trần Quyết Chiến Three-Cushion Carom billiards sport

