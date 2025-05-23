Politics & Law
Home Sports

Sport activities delayed for national funeral

May 23, 2025 - 20:32
All sport events will be suspended due to a national mourning in two days of May 24 and 25.
Players compete in the National Table Tennis Championships 2025 on May 22. The tournament and all other sport events are suspended on May 24 and 25 for the national funeral. Photo of Nhân Dân Newspaper

HÀ NỘI — All sport events will be suspended due to a national mourning in two days of May 24 and 25.

Currently, many national tournaments are ongoing in different localities such as the National Taekwondo Championships (Quảng Nam), National Youth Fencing Championships (Thanh Hóa), National Beach Handball Championships (Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu), National Strong Teams Shooting Championships (HCM City), National Age Groups Swimming and Diving Championships (Tiền Giang), National Team Petanque Championships (Sóc Trăng), and National Team Chess Championships (Cần Thơ).

The National Table Tennis Championship has run several days in Đà Nẵng.

Among categories, the men's and women's team matches ended on May 22 with Hà Nội dropping to second position and HCM City successfully defending their titles, respectively.

Hà Nội lost 0-3 to People's Police T&T while HCM City won 3-0 over Hải Dương.

The organisers said matches would be resume on May 26 with doubles and singles competitions.

The local football leagues are also rescheduled.

The V.League 1's round 24 between Sông Lam Nghệ An vs Thép Xanh Nam Định and Hà Nội Police vs Hà Nội will move to May 26 while matches between Đông Á Thanh Hóa vs Quy Nhơn Bình Định and Quảng Nam vs Hồng Lĩnh Hà Tĩnh will be held on May 27.

These changes force the late round 23 match between Becamex Bình Dương vs Hà Nội Police to move to new date on May 30.

Meanwhile five games of the V.League 2 will be rearranged on May 26-27. _ VNS

