Why I’m feeling glad all over

Paul Kennedy

Maybe it’s old age, but I found myself getting quite emotional this week watching football teams I don’t really care about win.

It began on Saturday, with the FA Cup Final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

To be honest, I’ve never really liked Palace. This dates back to Liverpool getting beat by the Eagles 4-3 in a cup semi-final I was at some 34 years ago. Yes, petty I know.

But on Saturday seeing them beat mega-rich Manchester City was a sight to behold.

It wasn’t the actual victory that gave that warm and fuzzy feeling, but the reaction from the Palace supporters that I’ve since seen on various socials.

This was their first ever major trophy success, and boy, was that clear to see by reactions from the fans in red and blue when the final whistle blew.

Grown men in tears, dads and lads hugging each other like they’ve never done before, a sweet grandmother stood in between her two grandchildren with a smile on her face as wide as the Wembley pitch.

This was raw, unbridled, generational joy. Well done Crystal Palace.

On Sunday I watched Everton play Southampton in a match that had absolutely zero bearing on the standings in the Premier League.

But this was Everton’s final match at Goodison Park, a ground they have called home since 1892.

Sure, it’s probably one of, if not the, worst grounds in the Premier League and has seen many, many better days, but for Evertonians, this is their spiritual home.

Deep down, they will all agree it’s time to move, and their new stadium on the banks of the River Mersey is nothing short of spectacular.

But the memories Goodison Park holds, a ground I’ve visited countless times, will live on in each and every Evertonian for generations to come.

And I’m glad they were able to bow out with a win.

Finally we get to Tottenham Hotspur. Again, a team I have no love or affection for whatsoever.

But waking up Thursday morning to the news they had won the Europa League was an instant pick-me-up for the day ahead.

Not because this is their first major trophy in 17 years, and not because their manager Ange Postecoglou seems like quite a decent bloke.

This reason I was so happy is simple.

They beat Manchester United in the final, and for a Liverpool supporter who will watch his team lift the Premier League trophy on Sunday, it really doesn’t get much better. VNS