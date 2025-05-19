Phan, Lệ win HCM City Night Run Eximbank

Golf

HCM CITY — Phạm Ngọc Phan and Phạm Thị Hồng Lệ are two new champions of the HCM City Night Run Eximbank 2025.

Phan who finished fourth in the National Marathon Championships in March, showed his power in the men's 21km category which gathered notable names in the running community such as Huỳnh Anh Khôi, Triệu Tiến Luyện (1:14:49) and Cambodian runner Rohit Ouk.

Ouk went ahead from the start to lead the race on May 18. He maintained his position for 5km before Phan gradually narrowed the gap and overtook him at the second check point.

The Bình Thuận Province-born marathoner took charge, putting on a sprint to leave his rivals far behind. He finished in a time of 1hr 12.20min.

Khôi was second while Luyện and Ouk were third and fourth, respectively.

In the women's race, Lệ stormed from the first metres, running solo along the whole route. The former SEA Games champion won in a time of 1:22.43.

Lê Thị Kha Ly and Lê Thị Hà finished more than four minutes after her.

In the 10km classes, Terence Lai (33.36min) and Nguyễn Khánh Ly (40.23) topped the men's and women's podium.

In the 5km, top places went to Nguyễn Văn Khang (16.04) and Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Lan (17.58).

Apart from the main prizes, the organisers also presented bonuses to winners of certain age groups, couples and those from team categories.

More than 4,000 international and local runners took part in the fourth marathon edition to discover the city in the darkness.

The event was co-organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports, the city’s Athletics Federation, and Unique Events & Media. — VNS