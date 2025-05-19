Locked out and let down: a lesson in football event management

Anh Đức

When was the last time you took your father to a football match?

For mine, it was last Wednesday, the first time an ASEAN Club Championship final was played on Vietnamese soil, pitting former V.League 1 champions Công An Hà Nội FC (CAHN) against Thailand's Buriram United. And it was perhaps a disappointing experience.

We arrived 40 minutes before the kick-off started at 7.30 pm, and stood in a long line of people that were eventually shut out of the Hàng Đẫy Stadium, not being able to witness one of Vietnamese football's historic matches.

Some supporters in line showed me their legitimate online tickets, which they bought three days before the match, and expressed frustration that they could not enter to see the region's most anticipated match.

Everyone stood in the queue even after the match started and only went home in disappointment after the home team opened the score, a goal that they could have witnessed.

Some of my queue buddies said that some gates had to be shut even before the match started, causing understandable frustration among the attendees. CAHN FC later issued a statement explaining that counterfeit tickets were found, leading to safety concerns that ultimately steered the decision.

The consequences of this situation extend beyond merely missing the game. Fans who invested their money and time—often travelling from far away—felt disappointed. The financial inconvenience is significant, but the emotional impact of missing a special event can leave lasting impressions. Who knows when will we see another Vietnamese club playing a regional final?

Recognising the gravity of the issue, CAHN swiftly took steps to address fans' concerns by immediately issuing an apology after the match and committing to refund all affected ticket holders. The club clearly communicated the procedure for refunds and offered an additional goodwill gesture of free tickets to future matches for online buyers through VNPAY.

While the club's response has been commendable and proactive, fans naturally hope for further measures to prevent similar problems. Refunding ticket costs is an important first step, but many supporters seek reassurance about future event organisation. The scenes outside the stadium underscored the need for better ticket distribution methods.

Moving forward, transparency will play a crucial role. Fans deserve clear explanations regarding what occurred and how these situations can be avoided in the future. Upgrading ticketing systems, enhancing security measures, and ensuring reliable ticket verification can rebuild trust among supporters.

On a broader scale, this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of valuing and respecting football fans as essential partners in the game's growth. Creating a professional and fan-focused football culture involves ensuring supporters consistently receive a positive experience. Clubs like CAHN, striving for continued growth and professionalism, can demonstrate their commitment by investing in improved operational practices and maintaining open communication with their fanbase.

Honestly, I would love to take my dad to another match in Hàng Đẫy, but I wish that none of these mishaps would repeat, so that we can all enjoy football and relish the memorable moments of victory.