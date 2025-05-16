HCM City to host Three-Cushion Carom Billiards SCTV Cup 2025

HCM CITY — HCM City is set to host the Three-Cushion Carom Billiards SCTV Cup 2025, an international pool tournament from May 25 to 28.

The event boasts a total prize pool of US$20,000 and is expected to attract around 250 local and foreign players.

This tournament marks a significant milestone, as it will be the first in Việt Nam to allow all domestic players - both professional and amateur - to compete alongside the world’s top players.

Notable local stars, including Trần Quyết Chiến (world No 3), Trần Thanh Lực (world No 5), and Bao Phương Vinh (world No 15), will take part. The competition will also feature high-profile international cueists such as Tayfun Tasdemir from Turkey (world No 37), Heo Jung- han from South Korea (world No 8) and Kim Jun Tae, also from South Korea (world No 10).

The tournament promises not only thrilling matches but also plays a vital role in advancing Vietnamese billiards. It aims to serve as a launching pad for young talents while reinforcing Việt Nam's position in the global sports arena.

The main round will consist of eight players, including six invited players and two who qualify through preliminary rounds. Players will be divided into two groups and compete in a round-robin format. The top two players from each group will advance to the semi-finals, vying for the championship title. — VNS