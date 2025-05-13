Women boxers claim first wins at Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships

Boxing

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese boxers hit hard at their debut at the ASBC Asian U22 & Youth Boxing Championships in Colombo, Sri Lanka on May 12.

In the first day of competition, Ngô Ngọc Linh Chi won the first female bout, beating United Arab Emirates’ Jawaher Abdulla Al-Gharib in the 48kg category.

Chi was considered the stronger boxer after she claimed a silver medal in the recent ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Chiang Mai half year ago. Meanwhile Al-Gharib's boxing history has seen her compete in a few ASBC Championships.

Chi caught her opponent with heavy punches in the first round and she stopped her rival without any real challenge.

Later Sông Thị Kim Ngân met Nepal’s Ghalan Roshni at the U22 flyweight (52kg). The Vietnamese boxer ruled the middle of the ring in the first round and she landed punches from a close distance.

Ngân slowed down the Nepalese boxer with effective punches and she controlled the bout from the outset, holding dominance until the very last seconds.

Việt Nam sent 19 boxers to Colombo, joining with more than 200 athletes from 22 countries and including Australia, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand and Uzbekistan

Bouts took place in the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium from May 12, while the finals are scheduled to be held in two final sessions on May 22 and 23.

“Some of my boxers participating in the 2025 Asian Youth and U22 Championships are key, they are ones who will receive strong support long term to develop in the sport," said Đàm Công Điền of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Boxing Department.

"This championships is an opportunity for them to gain experience and help them box better,” he said.

In addition to Chi and Ngân, other athletes such as Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Trân and Nguyễn Huyền Trân, Thanh Tuyền and Vũ Thị Thơm are in line to bring back medals.

Last year, Tuyền took bronze in the women's 75kg and Thơm finished third in the women's 54kg.

Ngọc Trân won Asian championship silver last year, while Huyền Trân claimed a bronze from Asian U22 championships in 2023. — VNS