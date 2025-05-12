Kenshin Mizushima, Michelle Nagle triumph at 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Kenshin Mizushima from Thailand took the men’s title at the 2025 IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng after crossing the finish line with a time of four hours and 4.17 minutes at the most pristine beach in the central city.

The Thai triathlete just shaved 38 per cent of a second off compared to the runner-up, Christopher Mascarenhas Keyes from the UK (4hr 4.55sec), while Abdullah Alrefae from Kuwait came third with a time of 4hr 18.2sec.

Michelle Nagle from Ireland won the women’s division of the race after clocking in at 4hr 42.22sec, beating two Vietnamese runners – Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương, in second with a time of 4hr 45.53sec, and Nguyễn Thị Trà My, in third with 4hr 47.02sec.

“Every finish line tells a story – and today was unforgettable,” said Mizushima following his big win.

“Last year, the heat pushed me beyond my limits, and I couldn’t perform the way I had hoped. That experience became my motivation. I trained with this race in mind, and this year, Đà Nẵng welcomed us with ideal conditions. It gave me the opportunity to execute my plan, dig deep, and finally break my personal record. Everything I worked for aligned today.”

Vietnamese athlete Nguyễn Thị Kim Cương, who finished second in the Female Age Group Overall, expressed her happiness: “Winning this 10th-anniversary race is an incredibly proud and emotional moment.

"I've grown with Việt Nam’s triathlon community, and being part of this historic milestone feels far more meaningful than just winning a race."

The race, which drew 3,500 athletes from more than 70 countries and territories, was seen as the largest triathlon in the event's 10-year history.

This year's race included a series of other events, such as the Newborns Vietnam Run Out, a charity fun run aimed at raising awareness and support for newborns in need of critical medical care, IRONKIDS Việt Nam and Sunrise Sprint Việt Nam. — VNS