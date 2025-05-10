Việt Nam advance to quarter-finals of AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese women's futsal team advanced to the quarter-finals of the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 by defeating the Philippines 3-0 in their second Group B match on Friday.

Led by head coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng, Việt Nam began the tournament with a strong 5-3 victory over Hong Kong (China). With three points already in hand, the team entered the match against the Philippines determined to clinch an early spot in the next round.

Meanwhile, the Philippines needed a win to stay in contention.

In the first half, coach Hoàng implemented high pressing tactics to limit the Filipino team's space and disrupt their build-up play. He noted that in the second half, the Vietnamese players showed improved focus and maintained greater control on the court.

Expressing his satisfaction with the performance, Hoàng said the players gave their all throughout the match.

In recognition of their achievement, Trần Quốc Tuấn, President of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), congratulated the team on behalf of the VFF Standing Committee and awarded them VNĐ200 million (about US$7,900) .

With this victory, Việt Nam temporarily top Group B with six points. They are set to face Iran on May 11 at the Hohhot Sports Centre in China. VNS