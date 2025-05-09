Coach Kim adds more Vietnamese players to ASEAN All-stars squad

Football
|Nguyễn Hai Long of Hà Nội FC is added to Kim Sang-sik's ASEAN All-stars team. Photo of Hà Nội FC
|Defender Nguyễn Văn Vĩ is one of four Vietnamese players in the ASEAN All-stars team. Photo of Nam ĐIinh FC
HÀ NỘI — Kim Sang-sik is calling on two more Vietnamese players to the ASEAN All-stars team to play European giants Manchester United on May 28, at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The match is part of the Maybank Challenge Cup which aims to raise funds for Al-Sultan Abdullah (YASA), a prestigious charity organisation in Malaysia, and an activity of the former EPL champions' summer tour.
The two names are midfielder Nguyễn Hai Long of Hà Nội FC and defender Nguyễn Văn Vĩ of defending champions Thép Xanh Nam Định.
Their appearance makes a total tally of four Vietnamese players in the team, along with those from every regional squad, reflecting the diversity and collective strength of Southeast Asian football.
The addition to the side was made after star midfielder Nguyễn Quang Hải decided to withdraw as he has to focus on Hà Nội Police FC's ASEAN Clubs Championship's finals against Thai Buriram United on May 14 and 21.
Two others are defender Đỗ Duy Mạnh of Hà Nội and midfielder Nguyễn Hoàng Đức of Phù Đổng Ninh Bình FC.
All four were Việt Nam's core to their ASEAN Cup 2024 victory.
Similar to Việt Nam, Thailand also have four representatives. They are goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai, and midfielders Peeradol Chamrasamsee, Worachit Kanitsribampen and Ben Davies.
Indonesia have two players called up, defenders Asnawi Mangkualam and Muhammad Ferarri.
South Korean Kim, who is Việt Nam's head coach, also called on three Malaysians, but Dominic Tan and Ezequiel Aguero have not been released by their clubs. The Football Association of Malaysia will have to find other nominees in addition to keeper Haziq Nadzli.
Cambodian representatives are striker Abdel Coulibaly and defender Kan Mo.
Defender Irfan Fandi is the only player from Singapore. Myanmar are sending midfielder Maung Maung Lwin, while Brunei have midfielder Azwan Ali Rahman.
Laotien Bounphachan Bounkong and Timorese Joao Pedro are Kim's goal hunters. VNS