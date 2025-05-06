Politics & Law
Việt Nam to host FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup SEABA Qualifiers

May 06, 2025 - 10:52
The event will feature five teams: Việt Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, with them competing in a round robin format

 

Việt Nam will host the 2025 FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers. — Photo thethaovietnamplus.v

 

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will host the 2025 FIBA U16 Women’s Asia Cup Southeast Asia Basketball Association (SEABA) qualifiers in Hà Nội on May 14 - 18.

The event will feature five teams: Việt Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The teams will compete in a round-robin format to determine the winners, with two places up for grabs for the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup.

Việt Nam will play their first match against Indonesia on May 14.

Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian regional qualifiers for men will take place in the Philippines between May 23 - 30. Six teams will participate, including the Philippines, Việt Nam, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Similar to the women's event, two tickets will be awarded to the top teams from this qualifier for the 2025 FIBA U16 Asia Cup. VNS

 

