Việt Nam to compete for gold in World Shuttlecock Team Championships

Shuttlecock

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam set a humble target of winning at least one gold from the World Shuttlecock Team Championships which began in northern central Ile de France, on May 5.

A strong contigent of 25 players, including national top athletes such as Lạc Chí Đức, Du Quế Lộc, Võ Minh Hiếu Thuận, Trần Ngọc Hải, Hồ Phước Sang, Đặng Thành Cương, Lê Thục Phương, Phạm Thị Tố Nguyên and Nguyễn Ngọc Phương Liên will be in competition.

Among them Sang and Nguyên are defending world men's and women's singles champions, respectively.

They will take part in all categories of men's and women's team, doubles and mixed doubles, with the finals to be held on May 15.

“We have sent a team of the most skilled athletes to compete in an effort to achieve good results. We are aiming for at least one gold medal from this year’s tournament," said the general secretary of the Việt Nam Shuttlecock Federation, Mạc Xuân Tùng.

"Currently, the gap between countries has been narrowed, so Vietnamese athletes must be focused in their competition to complete their task."

Việt Nam are currently ranked the top team in the world. They dominated the 2024 world championships with eight final matches and won six golds, securing their 11th overall title in a row.

Trần Anh Quân and Nguyễn Đức Chi and Phùng Mạnh Tú and Quỳnh Liên are world reigning men's doubles and mixed doubles, respectively. VNS