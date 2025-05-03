Việt Nam and Senegal strengthen ties at 40th Vovinam anniversary celebration

DAKAR — The International Martial Arts Tournament celebrating the 40th anniversary of Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo (a traditional Vietnamese martial art) is currently taking place in Senegal.

Organised by the Senegal National Committee for Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo under the authority of several governmental bodies, the tournament runs until May 4 and attracts Vovinam enthusiasts from around the globe.

This year, the tournament welcomed participants from 11 African countries that are part of the African Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo Confederation, alongside representatives from several European nations and Việt Nam.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture of the Republic of Senegal Khady Diène Gaye remarked: “This is an important activity for our country. I am particularly impressed with the Vovinam - Việt Võ Đạo delegation from Việt Nam.”

Minister Gaye, born in 1985, studied Vovinam while attending Saint Louis University.

At the event, Master Trần Nguyên Đạo, President of the Council of Masters of the World Vovinam – Việt Võ Đạo Federation, stated: “The tournament is truly meaningful, gathering many Vovinam teams from around the world, including those from France, Belgium, Senegal, Tunisia, Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Togo.”

In addition to competing, the Vietnamese delegation also showcased a special Lion and Dragon performance, promoting the sport in Senegal and contributing to the introduction of Vietnamese culture to international friends.

Phạm Quang Long, head of the Vietnamese Vovinam Delegation and president of the Science Institute for Vietnamese Martial Arts Training, said: “The international martial arts tournament in Senegal is not only a platform to honour the essence of martial arts, but also a symbol of the growing friendship and cultural exchange between Việt Nam and African countries.” VNS