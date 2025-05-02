Việt Nam ready to vie for women’s World Futsal Cup slot at Asian tournament

Futsal

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam have finalised the national futsal team and are getting ready for the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025, which will take place from May 6 to 17.

Coach Nguyễn Đình Hoàng is bringing 14 players, who have practised hard at intensive training courses and friendlies in Việt Nam and Japan, to China for the competition.

The team will have a friendly match against the host tomorrow as a final check before the tournament.

“Our goal is to earn a slot in the World Cup. However, our first task is to pass the group round, and then we will make a suitable plan for the next stage," said Hoàng before leaving for the Hohhot event on May 1.

He added that his players were excited for the competition and were in great spirits, determined to achieve multiple victories.

Việt Nam are in Group B and will play Hong Kong (China) on May 7, the Philippines on May 9 and champions Iran two days later.

Both Việt Nam and Hong Kong will make their third appearances at the tournament, while the Philippines will compete for the first time.

Việt Nam achieved their best ever finish at fourth place in 2018, and head into this campaign as champions of the inaugural ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championship in 2024. The team have been runners-up at all five Southeast Asian (SEA) Games to date.

Hong Kong and the Philippines, meanwhile, are aiming to reach the knockout stage for the first time.

Iran seem to be the strongest side, as they won this tournament twice, in 2015 and 2018.

In other groups, China will face Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei and debutants Australia in Group A while Japan, who will be bidding to win the title for the first time after two second place finishes, will meet Thailand, Indonesia and Bahrain in Group C.

The two strongest teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the next round.

The final match is scheduled on May 17.

The top three finishers will also qualify for the inaugural FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, to be hosted by the Philippines, who have automatically qualified. VNS