Thái Nguyên dominate National Jujitsu Championships

CAO BẰNG — The National Jujitsu Clubs Championships, which concluded in Cao Bằng Province on Sunday saw 70 sets of medals awarded to a strong field of competitors from across Việt Nam.

Notably, the martial artists from Thái Nguyên secured 12 golds, 10 silvers and 16 bronze medals, leading the event. The Thanh Hóa team followed closely, winning four golds, seven silvers and seven bronzes. SEA Games gold medalist Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc won two gold medals for Thanh Hóa in the Newaza Gi and Newaza No Gi categories in the women’s over 70 kg division.

This year's tournament brought together over 300 players from 23 clubs nationwide. It served not only as an important championship, but as a way celebrate the country's major holidays. Additionally, it provided an opportunity to identify potential outstanding athletes for the national team, with a focus on both domestic and international competitions. VNS