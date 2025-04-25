VIRESA cooperates with partners to lift national Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Esports

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA), FPT Online and Funtap signed their cooperation agreement to push national esport movement and especially the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) to a new height in a ceremony on April 25 in Hà Nội.

Specifically, the three parties will coordinate regularly and in a long term in strategic consulting, building and developing e-sports communities to promote their comprehensive and systematic development in Việt Nam.

They will also seek and cooperate with capable and reputable businesses working in the field of esports and games to bring esport-related game products to Việt Nam with a view to developing and diversifying the national esport community.

Other activities are introducing, promoting, and developing suitable products and services including workshops, organisation, and tournaments sponsor and combining resources to develop playgrounds and competition platforms for Việt Nam's esports operation.

For MLBB individually, the parties will prepare the best conditions to support the national teams in training and competing in local and international events such as SEA Games, Asian Games and Asian Esports Games (AEG).

Speaking at the event, Đỗ Việt Hùng, VIRESA's President and Vice President of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation, said that Vietnamese esport teams were really potential and able to vie for international medals.

They would take part in several events this year. Among these, the SEA Games was important, and they were asked to advance to the top four and bring home more medals.

The parties hope to bring major tournaments to Việt Nam in the near future, making Việt Nam a key destination for esports and a powerful esport hub globally.

After a 2024 with remarkable success, VIRESA and its partners hope to develop further and expand international exchange, creating opportunities for Vietnamese athletes and content developers to access professional competition environments. It will help improve the quality of local human resources in the esports industry and develop esports national teams including MLBB.

Also on April 25, Phùng Thanh Độ aka Độ Mixi was appointed the brand ambassador of Việt Nam's MLBB.

Working in the game streaming area for nearly a decade, Độ Mixi is one of the top streamers and influencers in Việt Nam with nearly eight million followers.

He said it was the first time he agreed to be an ambassador of a brand. He hoped that with his accompany, Việt Nam's MLBB community would strongly develop and achieve higher results. VNS