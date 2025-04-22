Swimmers to challenge waters off Lý Sơn Islands

LÝ SƠN ISLANDS – More than 500 swimmers, aged from just eight years old, will be taking part in an open water competition off the Lý Sơn Cross Islands on June 7-8, swimming over three distances of 5km, 2km and 1km.

The event’s organisers said the open sea swimming competition is not just a sporting tournament, but an opportunity to promote local tourism and the area as a perfect summer vacation destination for domestic and international tourists.

The Islands have some unique terrain, formed by ancient volcanoes that existed more than 25 million years ago.

Swimmers will start from Arch Rock crossing to An Bình Islet, with the longer distance going on onto the main Lý Sơn Islands.

Aside from the swims, the athletes can take the opportunity to visit local garlic and scallion farms and enjoy the pristine natural landscape.

Sơn Islands have been building themselves as the first ‘zero carbon’ islands in central Việt Nam, offering the area up to eco-tourism and scuba diving.

This is the third year the open water swimming event has been held on the islands, 30km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province. Previously marathon races were also run on the rocky tracks of the islands.

The islands, home to a population of 22,000, are also considered the Kingdom of Garlic in Việt Nam, with more than 400ha of garlic and scallion farms. VNS